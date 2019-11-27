It was supposed to be a fun day for the James family. Kellie James decided to take some of her children, her niece and mom to a local movie theater to watch Frozen 2, but it would soon turn into a disheartening experience.

Six-year-old Wyatt James is autistic and nonverbal, and, is more sensitive to sound than others. Kellie said that doesn't deter him from enjoying things like seeing the latest blockbuster.

"He wants to be included just like anybody else," she said.

Kellie and her husband, Weston James said Wyatt requires things like his backpack which has snacks, diapers and communication tablet, wherever he goes. However, backpacks weren't allowed in this theater.

"So I openly told him, I brought Wyatt some snacks, because I was trying to be honest and honesty gets you further than lying," she said.

Kellie explained Wyatt only eats a few things, none of which are provided at the theater. James said she even offered the manager to search the entire bag. So, while her family sat in the movie theater and enjoyed the snacks they did purchase from the theater, she and Wyatt sat in the car to finish his special snacks.

"I know rules are there to keep people safe, and that's 100 percent okay and this man was doing his job, it just would've been nice if he would've shown a little more compassion," Kellie said.

Weston James said it's a situation like this that serves as a teaching point for society.

"To help people understand something, to where they see it's not just a demand that's being made, it's actually a person that's being helped," he said.

Both parents know Wyatt will face obstacles for the rest of his life, so they push for change.

"You know the thing we've always said about Wyatt is that he hasn't had a voice," Weston said.

The parents hope if anything, as a society, we can show one another compassion, help those who need it and try to make the world a better place, especially for people like their son.

"It would help if we could just be a little bit kinder to one another, just a little bit," Kellie said.

Wyatt and Kellie eventually went inside to watch the rest of the movie. 3News did speak to the movie theater and we have decided not to identify them. Employees said the worker was following the rules as expected which do not allow outside food or drink, or backpacks. The theater said they do allow diaper bags or medical bags.

