Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Bend farmers could be getting a helping hand after being affected by the financial strain of Chinese tariffs on American products.

One area farmer said everyone could end up being hurt by the Chinese pushback.

Farmers of every type of agricultural product -- whether it be cotton, corn or sorghum -- will be feeling the pinch of the massive tariffs. Add to that the recent rains that have affected growers.

"We do have an economic crunch on the farm now, but it's aggravated the most by the weather," farmer Bobby Nedbalek said. "You know, if we had made a nice crop like we did last year, these prices and trade worries, putting grain and cotton in storage waiting for a better price would be a little easier."

Nedbalek said he can't remember a time in farming where there was so much money on the line. He said most of his sorghum was destined for China, and President Trump's tariffs have caused that country to hit back hard.

That is why the Trump administration is now providing up to $12 billion in emergency relief funds for American farmers.

"This is one of those things where every little bit will help. You know, with the drought that we had this year and the depressed market prices, every little bit of assistance gets us that much further down the road to repay the loans that we have for this year's crop," Nedbalek said.

At the start of the tariff war, Nedbalek said China had originally set a 178-percent levy on sorghum, which is used as animal feed in that country. However, China dropped it down to 25-percent, which Nedbalek calls a relief.

Nedbalek said the agriculture industry has been cultivating markets in China for years, calling that nation a friend to South Texas agriculture. That is why he said the impact of tariffs will eventually trickle down to other businesses such as tire shops, even restaurants, and fast food places, right here in the Coastal Bend.

