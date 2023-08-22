Recent rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold welcomed by Coastal Bend farmers

Kleberg County farmer Ronnie Unterbrink has been farming for 50 years on farmland in Vattmann and over in Nueces County.

Farmers in the Coastal Bend have been feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Harold. However, with high winds, was the rainfall we received enough?

Kleberg County farmer Ronnie Unterbrink was keeping his eye on TS Harold as strong winds continued to push through the area. There was also potential for damaging flooding because he has cotton and grain sorghum in his fields.

"I don’t know how much damage we are going to have, you know, but I am sure there will be some because anytime you put rain on cotton, it’s not good," he said.



"The rain is very beneficial to the rancher. The rancher, desperately, desperately needed the rain," he said.

Unterbrink said that farmers are often left to the mercy of the elements.

"As far as the farming here we have our cotton left out in the field and it’s not going to help that cotton any," he said.



Unterbrink said the same story goes for the grain sorghum, which he replanted after the drought killed off the first planting.

3NEWS spoke with Kleberg County Commissioner Jerry Martinez, whose rain gauge measured nearly 3 inches of rainwater, something he said was more than needed for his vegetation.

"Thank God we got it. We prayed for it, and we got it. And like I said, the bottom line is it’s for the farmers," he said.

Farmers said that they hope the rain will provide them and their crops with a much needed break.

