Coastal Bend fire crews battle large brush fire early Saturday morning

Nearly 20 fire departments were called in to help put out a brush fire in Brooks County.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire crews were battling a large brush fire in Brooks County over the night Friday into Saturday morning.

The Falfurrias Fire Department says that nearly twenty Coastal Bend fire departments were called in to help.

Firefighter say the winter freeze dried out vegetation across the area, making it easily flammable.

There has been several grass fires in the Coastal Bend over the last few weeks.

