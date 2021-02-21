Coastal Bend fire crews put out fire near Sinton Airport on Saturday

SINTON, Texas — A burn near the Sinton Airport got out of hand on Saturday afternoon.
High winds and dry grass helped add fuel to a fire along US 77 near State Highway 188.
Fire crews from Sinton, Odem, Taft and Annavile were called to the scene to help put it down. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
