Coastal Bend fire crews put out house fire in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Multiple fire crews from around the Coastal Bend worked together to put out a house on fire in Port Aransas early Sunday morning.

According to Emergency Services District number 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott the roof on the second-floor caved in.

Around 1:30 p.m. crews were still working on putting out ‘hot spots.’

As of right now no injures have been reported. As more information becomes available, we will continue to provide updates.

