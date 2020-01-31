CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Boston Marathon is still about three months away, but on Thursday, Citgo announced that they would be paying to send three first responders to the race in April.

Battalion Chief Scott Marsh and firefighter-paramedic David Torres Jr. were surprised with the news at their headquarters on Leopard.

Citgo is the official fuel sponsor for the marathon, and in 2019, they sent educators from all of the communities where they have refineries.

"Very excited, very thankful for Citgo for granting us this opportunity to run Boston. I've been running for nine years, I've never been fast enough to qualify so to have this opportunity, I'm very excited for it," Torres said.

"Marathon is 12 weeks out, and so that I don't hurt myself, I can actually complete the thing I needed to be training already and hoping beyond hope that I would be one of the ones that got chosen," Marsh said.

The third first responder selected had a scheduling conflict and couldn't make the race.

Citgo plans to do another review of the applicants and make another selection.

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots Day, April 20.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: