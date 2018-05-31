Firefighters around the Coastal Bend say without significant rain in the days ahead, it will likey be a busy time for them battling brush fires.

There have already been several in recent days, including a 30-acre wildfire that broke out in Flour Bluff Thursday afternoon.

There was also a 30-acre wildfire in Mathis on Wednesday. It took a dozen different fire departments to get the blaze under control.

Another fire broke out at a Kingsville landfill.

Fire departments said both are still under investigation, but heat and wind are likely factors.

First responders said this could signal a busy fire season this summer.

"We're actually starting to get into a drought situation," Flour Bluff Fire Chief Dale Scott said. "We're like four and a half inches low on rain, short on rain. A lot of the brush is starting to die from the lack of water. So the grass fires are starting a lot easier."

Scott showed dash cam video of several brush fires his department has battled this year.

"You might even think it's a small fire and you think you can handle it," Scott said. "Sometimes they grow very quickly and then by the time you get across the street, or you get your water and you get across the street, you know the fire's already doubled in size."

"Our short-term forecasts all project pretty bleak weather conditions, especially over the next 14 to 20 days," said Jason Ott, county extension agent with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office.

Ott said there are ways to stop grass and brush fires from spreading. Ranchers can create fire guards near unmown fields of dry grass by blading the ground to make a fire break.

"A flame can go three times the height of the fuel source, so if we have grass that's three foot in height, that fireguard or protective area needs to be about ten-foot wide," Ott said.

If you live near a field of tall grass, keeping your grass mowed and watered can create the same type of fire protection.

