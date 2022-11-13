Coastal Bend flu cases skyrocket this year compared to last

The Public Health Department offers the flu and COVID-19 vaccine for free.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number of flu cases continue to rise in the Coastal Bend. The Public Health District told 3NEWS that this time last year the cases were as low as 15 to 40.

The Health District's Dr. Dante Gonzalez told 3NEWS they're seeing a lot of similarities with the type of flu folks are picking up. "Around this season, or reporting time, we would be between 15 and 40. Right now, we're at 800. Those numbers are pretty high." Dr. Gonzalez said.

Dr. Gonzalez explained how most people with the flu have severe symptoms and due to the type of flu that's been going around. "The type of flu that we're seeing right now is flu a which is why a lot of people have noticed that their symptoms are a little higher." He explained. "They feel a lot sicker, they're in bed, they're fever is spiking, they feel just horrible overall. It's because the specific type of flu that we're seeing right now which is type A."

"We have seen an increase in the amount of people that are going to the hospital, to the er. We have not seen that increase where we're seeing people stay overnight or a couple of nights." Dr. Gonzalez stated. He explained how the hospitals are seeing an increase in flu patients.

Dr. Gonzalez told 3NEWS, he hasn't seen many people come by the Health Department to get their flu shot. "Sadly, we're not seen the same pattern of people getting vaccinated which is why we're recommending that you come in and get your vaccine. Go to CVS, Walgreens or any of the major pharmacies." He added.

"If you go get vaccinated and you're already feeling sick, sometimes people will say the flu shot gave them the flu which is not true. There is no active virus in the flu vaccine you're given." Dr. Gonzalez said these are misconceptions about the flu vaccine that he hears every flu season.

The Public Health Department offers the flu vaccine for free. They are open during the week and also offers the COVID-19 vaccine.

