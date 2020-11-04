CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank was able to deliver over 1,800 food boxes to local senior citizens and veterans.



According to officials at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, with the help and support of volunteers and an area organization, they were able to deliver food boxes to citizens in Corpus Christi and in rural communities.

The boxes of food contained non-perishable items such as rice and canned goods. Produce like apples and fresh oranges were also included in the boxes, along with many other items.

"Thank you as well to Corpus Christi City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo for her efforts in raising funds to support senior boxes in Corpus Christi. A big THANK YOU to our volunteers who have donated their time to deliver boxes in Corpus Christi and our most rural communities," said officials in a Facebook post.

Officials at the Coastal Bend Food Bank say with financial donations received from the community, thousands of meals have been served to seniors, children, families, and veterans in our 11-county service area during these unprecedented times we are in.

Senior Food Boxes Thank you to our donors for their continued support to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Your support of our mission is making an impact in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors. It's because of the financial donations we've received from area donors across the Coastal Bend that we have been able to provide food boxes to Seniors and Veterans in our 11-county service area. Over the last two weeks, volunteers have delivered over 1,800 food boxes to seniors and veterans, with the help of area organizations in Corpus Christi and rural communities. Thank you as well to Corpus Christi City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo for her efforts in raising funds to support senior boxes in Corpus Christi. A big THANK YOU to our volunteers who have donated their time to deliver boxes in Corpus Christi and our most rural communities. Posted by Coastal Bend Food Bank on Thursday, April 9, 2020

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







