CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank was able to deliver over 1,800 food boxes to local senior citizens and veterans.
According to officials at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, with the help and support of volunteers and an area organization, they were able to deliver food boxes to citizens in Corpus Christi and in rural communities.
The boxes of food contained non-perishable items such as rice and canned goods. Produce like apples and fresh oranges were also included in the boxes, along with many other items.
"Thank you as well to Corpus Christi City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo for her efforts in raising funds to support senior boxes in Corpus Christi. A big THANK YOU to our volunteers who have donated their time to deliver boxes in Corpus Christi and our most rural communities," said officials in a Facebook post.
Officials at the Coastal Bend Food Bank say with financial donations received from the community, thousands of meals have been served to seniors, children, families, and veterans in our 11-county service area during these unprecedented times we are in.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sinton teen struck, killed by train while sleeping on railroad tracks
- County-by-County Breakdown: How many cases of COVID-19 are there in the Coastal Bend?
- COVID-19 by zip code in Nueces County
- Christus Spohn Health System's revised mask policy due to COVID-19