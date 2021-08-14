x
Coastal Bend Food Bank to host drive thru food distribution

The distribution will take place Monday morning at the Greyhound Racetrack.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution event on Monday August 16. 

The distribution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greyhound Racetrack located at 5302 Leopard St. Participants are required to stay in their vehicle and have their trunk spaces empty upon arrival.  

