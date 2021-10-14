Coastal Bend Food Bank schedules emergency food drive for Oct. 18

The drive-thru will be at Moody High School from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting an emergency food distribution drive next Monday, Oct. 18.

The drive-thru will be at Moody High School at 1818 Trojan Drive from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

If you go to the food drive, organizers ask that you stay in your car and make sure your trunk is empty and open. It is also important to stay off of your phone for safety and communication purposes.

Pre-registration is required and you can register by clicking here.

