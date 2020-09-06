The Coastal Bend Food Bank has updated their free fresh produce distribution schedule for June.

CBFB is once again coming though with some much needed supplies for the community. The food bank wants to stress that only produce will be distributed.

San Diego - 410 N Benavides - Wednesday, June 10; 11 a.m.

Freer - 700 Jeff Cowley - Thursday, June 11; 11 a.m.

Mathis - Casa de Dios 518 E Franklin - Tuesday, June 16; 11 a.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

