Coastal Bend Food Bank has massive turnout at their food drive today

James Burnett urges the community to register for these events in order for them to run smoothly, "We have to know how many families we're trying to serve."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The food drive held by the Coastal Bend Food Bank was a major success Monday afternoon.

So much so, that they had to bring a second 28-foot truck to accommodate the amount of people waiting in line. 250 people registered, but over 300 showed up after registration closed.

Coastal Bend Food Bank Operations Manager, James Burnett, urges the community to register for these events, "We have to know how many families we're trying to serve. So, by having our clients register ahead of time, then that way we can know what size truck we need, how many pallets of food we need, and we could get a plan for the smooth operation and take care of everyone that needs food."

If you, or your family, are in need of food, the food bank is asking that you register online through their Facebook page.

Make sure to act fast because these spots fill up very quickly.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.