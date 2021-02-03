The Coastal Bend Food Bank is offering a new service to help residents apply for food programs like food stamps.

TEXAS, USA — As the need for fresh water and food has eased somewhat in the larger population areas, the Coastal Bend Food Bank has been working on smaller communities left stranded by the winter storm.

On Tuesday the Coastal Bend Food Bank held a food distribution in Sarita where more than 8,000 pounds of food was handed out to about 150 families.

“So many people that are coming to us now that would not have otherwise because they had to throw away their food with the lack of power, they lost everything in their refrigerator and freezer so people are coming to us just to sustain them til the next paycheck,” said Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Bea Hanson.

So far, the food bank has distributed just over 240 thousand pounds of food to communities in the Coastal Bend just since the winter storm.



Hanson says because of the water service outage in Benavides, her volunteers will be there on Wednesday.



“We are helping with water in Benavides because that was another big problem,” said Hanson. “Not just for people without water but even for the food bank there was no water available.”

Volunteers will be handing out water in Benavides beginning at 10 a.m. at the food bank.



During these distributions, the food bank is also letting clients know they are now offering help to apply for food programs like food stamps, SNAP, and others.

“If they're needing help applying for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, CHIP, Healthy Texas Women and so pretty much we just walk them through the whole process of applying with that application,” said Social Service Lead at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Maricela Medina.

Medina says the need for these food programs is bigger than ever following the winter storm.

"We've been trying to make it out to as many distributions as we can, pass out flyers and inform people about our services we offer at the food bank, and just make them aware that we are here to help,” said Medina.

If you want to apply for these programs you can call the food bank for more information.

