PORTLAND, Texas — Tomorrow the trucks will be in Portland at the Pavilions at Northshore. The drive through begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until they hand out all of the food.

The Food Bank does ask that there be only one family per car, trunks should be empty and open. Anyone attending is asked to stay in their vehicles.

Wednesday May 6, 2020

1:30 p.m.

Pavilions at Northshore

201 Northshore Blvd Portland, TX 78374

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: