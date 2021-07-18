Coastal Bend Food Bank in need of volunteers, here's how to help

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is in need of volunteers for their mobile food distributions in rural areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is in desperate need of volunteers for their mobile food distributions in rural areas.

The food bank serves 11 counties and some of those in need include Bee, Jim Wells, Duval, San Patricio, and Brooks.



According to Michaela Stewart with the Food Bank these rural areas are especially in need because their volunteers are elderly, and the pandemic has caused obstacles with them getting out there.

"We really need help in these areas, these areas are where we are trying to feed the most, the families who need it the most in our rural communities they don’t have access to groceries stores like we do in corpus,” said Stewart.

The food bank is urging any groups such as Rotarians, lions club, churches, sports teams to volunteer and help aid them in their mission to deliver food to those in need.

If you would like to volunteer call 887-6291.

