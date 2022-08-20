Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting mobile food distribution

The food distribution will take place at 5302 Leopard St. beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Greyhound Racetrack.

Pre-registration for the mobile food distribution is recommended. Registration will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 21st.

You can scan the QR code from the post below to register or by clicking here.

MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION LOCATION: Greyhound Racetrack 5302 Leopard DATE: Monday, August 22, 2022 TIME: 9:00am -... Posted by Coastal Bend Food Bank on Thursday, August 18, 2022

