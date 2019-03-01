Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is offering some hands-on education to diabetes patients in our area.

Next week, the Food Bank will begin pre-registering people for the Diabetes Hands-On Self Management Education Program. It's an eight-week class that meets for two hours once a week at the Garcia Arts and Education Center on Agnes.

Classes will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays or at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. You can check out a list of the class topics below:

Class #1 – Overview of diabetes and introduction to nutrition

Class #2 – In-depth nutrition

Class #3 – Highs, lows and sick day management, monitoring blood glucose levels

Class #4 – Get moving with exercise

Class #5 – Understanding your oral medications and insulin

Class #6 – How to prevent complications

Class #7 – Managing stress and coping with diabetes

Class #8 – Review of diabetes, how to set goals and graduation

For more information, please call 361-887-7979.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII