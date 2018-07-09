Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is going orange for the month of September.

Orange is the color representing Hunger Action Month and is an initiative to raise awareness of hunger in the Coastal Bend.

According to statistics, one out of eight Americans faces hunger on a daily basis. The Food Bank is trying to end the statistic, but can only do so if they receive donations.

Employees at the Food Bank said hungry people could not live up to their full potential, especially children.

During September the Food Bank will host several events like cooking classes to give back to the community.

"Unfortunately as rich a country as the united states is, there is a problem of hunger, and we need to work together, so no child goes to bed hungry, ever," Executive Director Bea Hanson said.

At the end of September, the Food Bank is hosting the annual Chef Showdown. Tickets for the event can be found here.

The easiest way to help out the Food Bank is donating food or even signing up to be a volunteer.

For a full list of Food Bank events click here.

