CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is continuing its effort to make sure local families have food to eat during these difficult times.

CBFB created another one of those pop-up food giveaway sites today, this time at Church Unlimited off Highway 286 near Weber Road.

A long line of vehicles rolled up as volunteers placed groceries inside. Everything from bread, pasta, canned goods, even dairy and fresh produce like watermelon was handed out.

"For us at the food bank, we want to feed with impact, but also deliver hope, that is what drives and motivates us at the food bank," Robert Morales with CBFB said.

The food bank ended up providing food to nearly 500 families during the event. They also set up distribution sites today in Mathis, Aransas Pass and the Gregory Portland area.

