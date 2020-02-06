Folks at the Coastal Bend Food Bank will be out in various parts of the Coastal Bend handing out produce and other food items.
It begins June 2 with a pop-up produce distribution in Benavides, TX.
Volunteers will be out at the Rural Economic Assistance League at 722 South Humble. They'll begin handing out fresh fruits and vegetables at 11 a.m.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers