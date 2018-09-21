Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Residents in Premont can breathe a little easier after receiving a donation Friday from the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

After hearing the news of Premont's water boil advisory, which was issued Thursday due to low water pressure in their water system, the Coastal Bend Food Bank began loading their trucks with supplies. They dropped off 12 pallets stacked with cases of water, four pallets of bread, and two pallets of produce.

While they were thankful to be able to provide food and water for Premont residents, Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson said that after the summer, their supply is low.

"It's a time of high demand. Children are out of school. Families have to feed more meals at home, and so we are pretty much clean right now," Hanson said. "We are trying to restock out warehouse."

Hanson said a $1 donation can feed a child three meals a day.

