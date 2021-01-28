Coastal Bend Food Bank serves 250 families in drive-thru giveaway

In each box, things like canned goods, pasta and cereal. Folks also received fresh produce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local organization that has seen first-hand how people have been affected financially by the pandemic is the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

In fact, they've seen a 30 percent jump in the number of families they serve, some of whom don't know where their next meal is coming from.

On Wednesday, the food bank staged one of their drive-thru food giveaways at the Garcia Arts and Education Center off Agnes.

"It means a lot honestly. Really helps us out when things got kind of crazy. I did lose my job for about two months. Things are getting better, but payments, bills, nothing stops just because you are sick," said one woman who was in line to receive assistance.

The drive thru distribution was put on by the non-profit and is just another example of how great of a need there is in the 11 regions they serve.

The event started about 4 p.m. on Wednesday and wrapped up two hours later in which 250 families were served boxes of food.

In each box, things like canned goods, pasta and cereal. Folks also received fresh produce.

"There's been a need even before, but there has been an increase need ever since COVID hit our community directly," said Micaela Stewart with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Stewart said they have been receiving more and more calls for help. In fact, assistance is up 30 percent and time and time again, it's the same heartbreaking stories.

"I don't know if I can pay rent or buy food for my family. There are so many people being affected and that is why the food bank is here. We are here to help people get back on their feet," said Stewart.

"There are a lot of hungry people in this community right now," said volunteer Dottie Adair.

Adair is with the Rotary Club Northwest who gladly supports the food bank. She said you don't realize the need in the community until you see it first-hand.

"Even here, I was helping register the cars and we walked about 8 blocks," said Adair.

Folks with the food bank said they wouldn't be able to keep up with the increased demand without volunteers like Dottie as well as their team of workers who box and load the trucks.

The food bank could always use a few more hands in the on-going effort to ensure people don't go without food on the table.

For more information on how to receive assistance from the food bank or if you are interested in volunteering call (361) 887-6291.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.