CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the news about the coronavirus pandemic flooding your newsfeed online and on TV, 3News wanted to take a moment Monday to just stop and remind you of the good in our community.

Last week, the Coastal Bend Food Bank was able to set up a distribution system at the old Corpus Christi Greyhound Racetrack. In all, they were able to serve 300 families in the area.

It took the help of dozens of volunteers, including Martin De Los Santos with L&F Distributors.

The Food Bank also took time to thank the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for helping with traffic flow.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is always in need of volunteers. If you would like to help out with their next distribution, click here.

