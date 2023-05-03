Coastal Bend Food Bank sets $25,000 goal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A friend of The Coastal Bend Food Bank, Mr. Eugene Bouligny, will match every donation up to $25,000 until July 31st.
The Executive Director of the food bank, Bea Hanson told 3NEWS that with every dollar, four meals can be provided to people in our area who need them.
"We serve 11 counties so when we add up all the people that go to our pantries. The people that we serve in our mobile pantries, we calculate 97,000 people that come to us for food." Hanson said.
She explained that since the pandemic the demand for food has gone up. Even now families are still in need of a meal.
