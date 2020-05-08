Coastal Bend Food Bank still in need of volunteers

The demand for extra hands at the food bank has been high for months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is asking members of the rural communities to consider volunteering.

The demand for extra hands has been high for months. Representatives with the food bank said one of the main reasons is because kids have been out of school since the start of Spring Break.

Executive Director Bea Hanson said members of different counties do not have to jump from county to county, members of rural areas are needed now more than ever.

"We don't want to send people from this county to another county because of the fact that some counties have a lot of more active cases of COVID than others," Hanson said.

"We're having to limit the amount of people that we're serving in other counties. If we have volunteers ready to go, in their counties, we could serve them much much better."

The food bank is requiring all volunteers to wear a face covering, social distance and wear appropriate clothing.