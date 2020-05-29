CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is handing out fresh produce starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Del Mar College's East Campus

The campus is located at 101 Baldwin Boulevard on the Edwards Street side, and distribution will continue for as long as supplies last.

If you decide to head out there to get some free fresh produce, you are reminded to:

Stay in your vehicle

Have your vehicle trunk empty

Have your trunk open

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: