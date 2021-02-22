Coastal Bend Food Bank to host emergency food distribution Monday

The drive thru will be location at 5302 Leopard St. from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency drive thru food distribution on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The drive thru will be location at 5302 Leopard St, Corpus Christi from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maximum of two families / two people per car

Wear your mask when in the distribution line

Stay in your vehicle

Have your vehicle trunk empty

Have your trunk open

Please stay off your phone while in the distribution line

The food bank is also asking residents to not arrive prior to 8:00 a.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.