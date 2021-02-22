x
Coastal Bend Food Bank to host emergency food distribution Monday

The drive thru will be location at 5302 Leopard St. from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency drive thru food distribution on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The drive thru will be location at 5302 Leopard St, Corpus Christi from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Maximum of two families / two people per car
  • Wear your mask when in the distribution line
  • Stay in your vehicle
  • Have your vehicle trunk empty
  • Have your trunk open
  • Please stay off your phone while in the distribution line
  • The food bank is also asking residents to not arrive prior to 8:00 a.m.

