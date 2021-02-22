Coastal Bend Food Bank to host emergency food distribution Monday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency drive thru food distribution on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m.
The drive thru will be location at 5302 Leopard St, Corpus Christi from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Maximum of two families / two people per car
- Wear your mask when in the distribution line
- Stay in your vehicle
- Have your vehicle trunk empty
- Have your trunk open
- Please stay off your phone while in the distribution line
- The food bank is also asking residents to not arrive prior to 8:00 a.m.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Freeze warning over: City asks residents to stop dripping faucets, check for leaks
- Taft Police Department: Individuals are selling expired meat from dumpsters at a discount. Do not buy it.
- Del Mar College online courses resume Monday, college yet to determine when face-to-face classes will resume