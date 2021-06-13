Coastal Bend Food Bank set to host food distribution Monday

The emergency food distribution will take place at the Greyhound Racetrack.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution Monday morning at the Greyhound Racetrack.



They say they'll serve a maximum of two families per vehicle, all you must do is drive up to the site and pop open your trunk and volunteers there will do the rest.



They ask is that you stay in your car, off of your phone, and that you wear a mask.



The distribution will run from 10:00 a.m. until noon as long as supplies last.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.