Coastal Bend Food Bank set to host food distribution Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution Monday morning at the Greyhound Racetrack.
They say they'll serve a maximum of two families per vehicle, all you must do is drive up to the site and pop open your trunk and volunteers there will do the rest.
They ask is that you stay in your car, off of your phone, and that you wear a mask.
The distribution will run from 10:00 a.m. until noon as long as supplies last.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Mother, child missing since Tuesday found safe with no injuries; two people arrested for kidnapping, police say
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.