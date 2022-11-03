Coastal Bend Food Bank works around market inflation increase to keep providing food for residents

Executive Director of the food bank, Bea Hanson said donations is what keeps the food bank operational, which is how business have managed to stay afloat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inflation has started to make its way towards the Coastal Bend Food Bank as staff struggle to keep up with supply.

Executive Director of the food bank, Bea Hanson with the food bank said products are starting to become more costly. Even the gas bill is more expensive than previous months.

"As we see the need increase, we're going to have to do more of those massive distributions as needed," Hanson said. "We're getting ready for it. It's emergency mode and we have learned a lot in how to do it through drive through. So families don't have to stand in line and we can make sure that they go home with food in their trucks and their cars."

In a matter of weeks, several products the food bank buys regularly jumped in price. Santos Herrera is the logistics manager for the food bank, and said that they are noticing a large increase in beef products.

"I know we were paying about $1.65 a pound for beef chubs and it's gone up to $2.89, the last one I saw," Herrera said. "It's going up almost two dollars a pound."

Products are brought to the food bank in trucks and distributed by commuter trucks. Herrera adds that the cost to fill up the trucks has caused a noticeable increase on their gas receipts.

"We went from $6,000 a month to $8,000 a month in gasoline for our trucks," Herrera said.

Hanson adds that she worries about people in rural areas that might not have immediate access to resources.

They don't have a store where they could go buy groceries in their neighborhood or close by," Hanson said. "Sometimes they have to drive to another town and the problem is they have to make a decision to buy gas to go to the other town, or do they save the money for the groceries?"

According to Hanson the donations are what keeps the food banks operational, which is how business have managed to stay afloat with the recent price surge. She said that their duty is to make sure nobody goes to bed hungry.

Hanson said they have dozens of food pantries all over the Coastal Bend for people who need help.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.