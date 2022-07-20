Coastal Bend Food Bank receives a generous donation

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats dropped off some of their products as part of their Links of Love campaign.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a generous donation from the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Company.

The meat company dropped off some of their products as part of their Links of Love campaign.

13,000 servings were dropped off Wednesday afternoon, which equals 3,500 pounds. Robert Morales with the Food Bank said donations are normally non-perishable items, which can be life changing.

"For us this is wonderful that we can have sausage product donated to us. Especially right now in our current situation," Morales said. "Anytime we get protein this is wonderful. This is something that is very well received by our clients."

The Food Bank will be able to distribute the meats to families in need.

