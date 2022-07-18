Coastal Bend Food Bank, Ingleside PD partner for drive-thru distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With inflation putting a dent in pocket books across the Coastal Bend, some residents might be in need of a helping hand getting food.
The Ingleside Police Department will be partnering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for a special drive-thru event.
Distribution will take place Thursday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the San Patricio County Health Department.
Residents can register for the event here.
