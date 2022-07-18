Coastal Bend Food Bank, Ingleside PD partner for drive-thru distribution

Distribution will take place Thursday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the San Patricio County Health Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With inflation putting a dent in pocket books across the Coastal Bend, some residents might be in need of a helping hand getting food.

The Ingleside Police Department will be partnering with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for a special drive-thru event.

Distribution will take place Thursday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the San Patricio County Health Department.

Residents can register for the event here.

Need a helping hand? Get registered today for the Drive Thru Food Distribution to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022... Posted by Ingleside Police Department on Sunday, July 17, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.