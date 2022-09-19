Coastal Bend Food Bank sees dwindling number of donations as holiday season approaches

Bean Hanson, Executive Director of the food bank, said they're relying on more donations from the community as their food sources give them less.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inflation is continuing to be a concern for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Leadership told 3NEWS Monday that they're purchasing more food than usual because they're getting less donations.

They said the lack of donations means the Coastal Bend Food Bank must compete with retailers to have enough food to provide meals.

Bean Hanson, Executive Director of the food bank, said they're relying on more donations from the community as their food sources give them less.

"It is the case that we can still make a dollar go as far as four meals," Hanson said. "If we don't start getting more donations of food, that's going to have to change cause we're going to have to start purchasing a lot more food."

Hanson added that during the pandemic the food bank was receiving ample supplies of food, but that has since changed.

"USDA, with all the disasters and COVID was sending us plenty of food, has been cancelling one order after another and as you can see, we have empty shelves," Hanson said. "We are not getting the amount of food that we need in order to keep up with the families and the demand because they're coming to us."

Hanson also pointed out concerns about the lack of food donations as we approach the holiday season. She said that's often a time people get help putting food on the table, so they want to make sure they can provide it when the time comes.

