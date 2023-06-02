Coastal Bend foster kids honored as they graduate high school

The young adults received gift baskets from several community organizations and laptops to help set them up for success.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are in the thick of graduation season in the Coastal Bend. Downtown is bustling as high schools in Corpus Christi ISD host their graduations at the American Bank Center.

For some of those graduates, walking across that stage is extra special.

Amber Dye is one of nine former foster kids in the area who were honored at the Department of Family Services 'Operation Graduation' party. The event celebrates those in the foster system who have hit that life milestone before they head off for the next chapter of their lives.

For Amber, that is college.

"When I entered here, it was just like there were so many new opportunities, so many other doors open for me", Dye said. "And I couldn't be more thankful to be able to go to college now, and have a good life, and make a future for myself."

The young adults also received gift baskets from several community organizations and laptops to help set them up for success.

