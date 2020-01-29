CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lifetime resident of Flour Bluff, Joe Kramer is leading the way to better his community.

"Our strong community support does not allow this to break our pride," he said.

Kramer is one of the leaders of 'Taking Back the Bluff,' a Facebook group that was started in October of 2019. Their first mission was to clean up parks in the community. Kramer said luckily. They received help from several elected officials.

"They were out there in a week, and the park was restored to its glory," he said.

Kramer said the vagrancy issue has worsened in the years he's lived there. It's something that Jessica Wilson, an advanced practice registered nurse, knows all too well.

"It's scary, and it scared a lot of my patients," she said.

Wilson said she's found people sleeping behind her building.

"They break the windows, they broke our fuse box, it's not a safe place, so I'm going to have to change the way I"m doing my work with my patients now," Wilson said she would have to relocate.

Kramer said they have compassion for the people who need help but, at the same time, there is no room for lawless behavior.

"It's not different than a child that's misbehaving when a child's misbehaving you don't make excuses for the child's bad behavior. You correct that behavior," he said.

Kramer said it's a complex position that will take time to fix, but for now, they're grateful for a supportive community and officials who are willing to help.

"I love Flour Bluff with everything I have in my heart my pride is strong, unwavering and I will never give up on Flour Bluff," he said.

