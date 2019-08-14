CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Juvenile Justice Volunteers help children and teens who have been detained, and they are now working to give back before the start of the new school year.

The group said most of the time, the kids they serve cannot afford new back-to-school gear, so they are stepping in to help out.

The group is looking for items like socks, Polo shirts, underwear and t-shirts for both boys and girls. They also need hygiene packages with toiletries. If you can donate to help, contact the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Volunteers at 361-561-6130.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: