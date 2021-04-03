Coastal Bend H-E-B's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines by appointment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B grocery stores around the Coastal Bend have received their shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and are ready to administer the shots to those in the Phase 1A and 1B groups.
The doses will administered by appointment only.
Here's a list of area H-E-B Pharmacies that are part of the federal government's vaccine rollout:
- H-E-B Plus! at Staples and Saratoga
- H-E-B at Weber and Holly
- H-E-B at Kostoryz and Gollihar
- H-E-B Plus! in Flour Bluff
- H-E-B at South Port and Tarlton
- H-E-B in Kingsville
- H-E-B in Moore Plaza
- H-E-B at Alameda and Robert
As of 5 p.m. Thursday there were still some available appointments but they were filling up quick.
