Coastal Bend H-E-B's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines by appointment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B grocery stores around the Coastal Bend have received their shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and are ready to administer the shots to those in the Phase 1A and 1B groups.

The doses will administered by appointment only.

Here's a list of area H-E-B Pharmacies that are part of the federal government's vaccine rollout:

H-E-B Plus! at Staples and Saratoga

H-E-B at Weber and Holly

H-E-B at Kostoryz and Gollihar

H-E-B Plus! in Flour Bluff

H-E-B at South Port and Tarlton

H-E-B in Kingsville

H-E-B in Moore Plaza

H-E-B at Alameda and Robert

As of 5 p.m. Thursday there were still some available appointments but they were filling up quick.

