Coastal Bend health expert breaks down the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccine

Many people have questions about what’s in the vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine continue to be administered, all across the nation, many people have asked about what's 'actually' in it.

So, 3News looked into that and here's what we found.

It's a relatively small list of ingredients including something called MRNA. There are also fats to stabilize it, salts to maintain the acidity and sugar.

Health experts say the ingredients are fairly simple. Dr. Salim Surani a local pulmonologist who treats COVID-19 patients Says the ingredients really shouldn't cause anyone to worry.

“Is it going to make us turn into a robot or is going to make us change our lifestyle. Those are myths not facts. I’m here to be a myth buster and tell the facts,” said Dr. Surani. “So, what happens is the messenger RNA goes in and binds to receptor in a cell and sends a signal. Like I’m a COVID-19 virus coming in so what body does is tell the cell, the DNA, hey we've been attacked so let’s start making the antibodies.”

Surani says he expects to get the vaccine, later this week.

