Coastal Bend health expert gives tips to handle stress, anxiety during air show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the popular Buc Days Wings Over South Texas Air Show goes on this weekend, the roar of the jets flying by could be a lot for some people to handle.
Those with anxiety, PTSD or heightened stress could experience some discomfort as the air show performs over the city. 3NEWS received an email asking what someone can do to help reduce their stress levels when exposed to loud noises.
3NEWS spoke with one local medical expert who suggested wearing earbuds in an effort to try to limit exposure.
"Anything you look at, whether it's heat or noise, minimize as much as possible and you're going to reduce your chance of having any illnesses related to it," said Corpus Christi Medical Center Director Pamela Danser.
