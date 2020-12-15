Coastal Bend health expert urges everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available

Dr. Fergie believes if enough people get vaccinated, we can achieve herd immunity and stop the spread of the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local medical professionals are urging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they're available. 3News spoke with one Coastal Bend infectious disease expert who says he understands why some folks might be hesitant to roll up their sleeves for the new vaccine, but he says taking the vaccine is absolutely necessary to get this virus under control.

“It's gonna take a concerted effort and it’s not going to be easy, but we need to do it and we need to insist,” said Dr. Jaimie Fergie an infectious disease specialist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Fergie says now that the vaccine is at hand, the next focus should be on getting it to the people.

“We need to get the community here feeling confident,” said Dr. Fergie.

Dr. Fergie says the only way to get the community feeling confident is to quell the fears and he says the best way to do that is through education.

You can start by looking at the ingredients of the vaccine by drug manufacturer Pfizer. While most of the information isn't even pronounceable, the first ingredient, "MRNA" is defined as this:

MRNA is a single stranded molecule that carries genetic code from DNA in a cell and acts as a messenger, that sends instructions that direct cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.



Dr. Fergie explains this new way of fighting disease could be a game changer in fighting other diseases.

“This technology is very new, but it’s not totally new. So, there was a lot of knowledge about this type of vaccine this type of technology. Then in phase one and phase two and phase three trials, all of them were done and we get results very quickly and very important part of the reason to get results very quickly is because there's a lot of disease out there,” said Dr. Fergie. “So, when you test a vaccine and there's a lot of disease, you get the results back very quickly you find out if a vaccine works or doesn't work when there's a lot of illness out there.”

Dr. Fergie says it’s enough information to know the vaccine is safe, unless the person has a high propensity to be allergic to many things including vaccines even Pfizer recommends they not take the vaccine.

“There have been thousands and thousands of people that have already received the vaccine,” said Dr. Fergie. “They've been vetted by a lot of people, independent scientists from the FDA, this is not a political issue, it’s a scientific issue and we feel very confident.”

Dr. Fergie believes if enough people get vaccinated, we can achieve herd immunity and stop the spread of the virus.

