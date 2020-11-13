Coastal Bend health experts warn it’s a matter of time until we see another COVID-19 surge

Health Director Annette Rodriguez says the numbers tell the story and give us a peek at the potential future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The numbers speak themselves as some school’s head back to face-to-face instruction, bars and restaurants reopening local health experts predict it's a matter of time until we see our own surge here in the coastal bend.

"They come in and attack you and as soon as you boost up your defense, they hide it,” said Dr. Salim Surani, a cardiovascular pulmonary disease specialist.

Dr. Surani tells 3News the battle with this virus is like guerilla warfare. Just when we think we've gotten hold of the situation, we start letting our guard down, and then the virus strikes again. Dr. Surani also compares our current pandemic to 1918 Spanish Flu.

“San Antonio was the last to go down for the lock down, but they were the first to come back so, when they got hit with the second wave, more than fifty percent of the people in San Antonio got infected with the Spanish Flu,” said Dr. Surani.

Texas reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The pandemic has claimed more than 18,700 lives in the state. As for the number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals, it's nearly doubled since October, and average infections are at their highest point in almost three months.



Health officials tell us they're bracing for a potential crush of hospitalizations going into the holidays.

3News: Does this mean that our surge will come later if there is one in fact?

Health Director Annette Rodriguez: Well we look like; in my opinion we're already starting that surge process.

Annette Rodriguez, head of the city county health district says the numbers tell the story and give us a peek at the potential future.

“We've talked about because of the winter months, because of the flu season, because you know we've done a lot of things, we've opened schools face to face, sports, a lot of things have opened up , including the bars and so we're at the bottom of that surge and we're moving our way up,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says post Halloween numbers are now trickling in, further adding to the upward trend in Coastal Bend cases. While the news of infections looks bleak, Rodriguez shed light on the expected vaccine, telling three news it could come as early as late February or early March 2021.

In the meantime, she adds “we just need to get through these next holidays and then i think we might start seeing some sense of normalcy.”

On Thursday, November 12 Nueces County reported 85 new coronavirus cases and one fatality.

Councilman Ben Molina stated in a Facebook post, " For the first 12 days in November, we have surpassed the total number of new COVID cases in all of October. In all of October, there were 653 new cases. From November 1 thru November 12, there have been 709 new cases."

