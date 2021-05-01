x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Coastal Bend healthcare workers begin to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Salim Surani was one of the first to get his second dose at CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline.
Credit: Dr. Surani

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Healthcare workers in the Coastal Bend are beginning to receive their second round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Salim Surani was one of the first healthcare workers to get the second dose of the shot at CHRISTUS Spohn- Shoreline. 

Dr. Surani got his first shot back on Dec. 17, 2020, calling it "the beginning of the end" of the pandemic. 

RELATED: Dr. Salim Surani gets the COVID-19 vaccine

He said if health care workers are excited to get their COVID-19 vaccine, then the community should trust that it is safe to get. On top of that -- he said healthy habits like wearing a face mask and social distancing don't stop now that there is a vaccine. 

RELATED: A step-by-step look at the COVID-19 vaccination process in Nueces County

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: