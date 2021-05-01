Coastal Bend healthcare workers begin to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Salim Surani was one of the first to get his second dose at CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Healthcare workers in the Coastal Bend are beginning to receive their second round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Salim Surani was one of the first healthcare workers to get the second dose of the shot at CHRISTUS Spohn- Shoreline.

Dr. Surani got his first shot back on Dec. 17, 2020, calling it "the beginning of the end" of the pandemic.

He said if health care workers are excited to get their COVID-19 vaccine, then the community should trust that it is safe to get. On top of that -- he said healthy habits like wearing a face mask and social distancing don't stop now that there is a vaccine.

