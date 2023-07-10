Coastal Bend Heart Walk brings thousands to Whataburger Field to support heart health

The community came together Saturday to honor survivors of heart-related illnesses and raise lifesaving funds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 3,000 people showed up to the 2023 Heart Walk Saturday morning at the Whataburger Field.

The 5k walk-for-a-cause aimed to bring the community together to honor survivors of heart-related illnesses and raise lifesaving funds. Event organizers with the American Heart Association said heart disease is the number one killer of men and woman.

The community came together Saturday to show their support for the cause.

Brittany Sandbech, Director of the Coastal Bend Heart Walk addressed the community, saying, "Everyone out here today has a reason of why they are walking usually for a loved one for themselves or a co-worker. We're excited to see such a big crowd today "

The Coastal Bend Heart Walk is still accepting donations for the fundraising event. You can give donate through a team or give directly.

Our very own 3NEWS team was also in attendance for the walk.