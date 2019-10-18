CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend veteran isn't letting doctors stop him from living his fullest life.

64-year-old Amos Griffin was told he couldn't play music again because of a bad heart and kidneys.

His passion became a job back when Griffin joined the Marine Corps during Vietnam.

"Instead of me shooting at people shooting at me, I played a horn," Griffin said.

Griffin said he played for two different U.S. Presidents.

"President Bush and President Clinton," Griffin said.

According to Griffin, when he retired, he moved back home to New Orleans.

"I had to raise a family, and I would starve playing my horn, so I became a firefighter," Griffin said.

After 25 years of firefighting, the life Griffin knew was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Griffin's family relocated the Coastal Bend where he was a fire truck operator then a fire inspector.

"I did that until I was just too sick to continue," Griffin said.

Griffin's diabetes forced him to retire, and in 2014 he lost his wife of 28 years to cancer.

"I pursued music. I said well, instead of me sitting around grieving, I had to find something to do," Griffin said.

Griffin is currently on a heart and kidney transplant list.

"I was told by my cardiologist. Well, all my doctors. The neurologist said that I would never be able to play a horn again. I would never be able to sing in my church choir again," Griffin said.

Griffin continues to play for the Del Mar College Symphonic Band and the Veteran's Band.

"I feel great. I have to know my limitations. I know my body," Griffin said.

For a man who's dedicated his life to serving others, Griffin is finally taking the time to live for himself.

"I'm just trying to enjoy life the best I can," Griffin said.

