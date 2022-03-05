Coastal Bend heroes were honored at Westside luncheon

This year's theme was "Year of the Heroes" where men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic where honored for their help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Coastal Bend heroes were honored Tuesday afternoon by the Westside Business Association.

The event was held at the Omni Hotel where the association hosted their 41st Annual Community Awards Luncheon.

This year's theme was "Year of the Heroes," where men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic where honored for their help.

The mission of the Association is to continue to grow businesses across the Coastal Bend.

"We want to grow the community as a whole," said the Association's Carmen Arias. "And I will talk to anyone and and I hear people say, 'Well I don't have business in the west side.' You are part of the community. We are part of the community. We're here for a reason. To grow the west side and Corpus Christi."

First responders, medical professionals and City leaders were presented awards Tuesday afternoon. Among those honored were Dr. Salim Surani, a familiar face to 3News viewers, and Bea Hanson with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

3News' very own Rudy Trevino was also there serving as the event's master of ceremonies. The event's special guest speaker was Chris Perez.

