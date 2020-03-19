CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some good news for those who are without jobs because of the COVID-19 coronavirus -- the State of Texas has eliminated the waiting time and job search requirements to get your benefits that could help the thousands in the hospitality industry in the Coastal Bend who might be laid off.

Melody Nixon-Bice is the manager of Embassy Suites in Corpus Christi.

"We're in a very very scary position," Nixon-Bice said. "Occupancies have literally plummeted from what should have been about 90 percent this time of year to 10 -15%."

Nixon-Bice said her hotel and others' have had to drastically cut hours for employees.

"We've had full time team members getting close to 40 hours a week, we've had to cut that down quite a bit," Nixon-Bice said.

Nixon-Bice said there have been no layoffs yet.

There are as many as 30,000 to 50,000 people working in the hospitality industry in the Coastal Bend and virus precautions could put many out of work.

Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbot signed an order making it easier for those affected by the virus precautions to get help.

"They are going to wave the time frame to file for unemployment benefits and not only that but the job search that is required along with it," Monika De La Garza with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said.

Workforce Solutions said that means you don't have to wait a week for your unemployment benefits to begin.

"We're encouraging people to call us by phone or to go online to apply for the benefits," De La Garza said.

To apply for benefits you will need these items:

Last employer's business name and address

First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer

Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)

Information related to your normal wage

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

Nixon-Bice said her hotel has been able to help their employees in some ways.

"There's a toilet paper shortage right now and so we were able to get some extra inventory from one of our vendors and we've made that available to our staff," Nixon-Bice said.

For more information, click here.

