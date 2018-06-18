The first ever VegFest is coming to Corpus Christi Saturday at Heritage Park.

Experts will be on hand during the fest to discuss ways to live a healthy lifestyle.

The event begins with a 5k at 9 a.m. and will feature guest speakers along will several vendors through out the day.

For more information of the event click here.

