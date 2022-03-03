Coastal Bend industries looking to add new robot, drone technology

The MFE Unmanned event, hosted by MFE Inspection Solutions, invited technology companies to showcase the latest tools in the industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The latest drone and robot technology could soon be a part of day-to-day operations at Corpus Christi businesses.

The MFE Unmanned event, hosted by MFE Inspection Solutions at the Al Amin Shrine Temple Thursday, invited technology companies to showcase the latest tools in the industry. Representatives were there from Boston Dynamics, the mind behind the four-legged autonomous robot, "Spot."

"This is a tool in your tool box, right," said Jason Acrbi, General Manager at MFE Inspection Solutions. "Spot’s going out, gathering data and humans still need to evaluate that data."

Local companies attended the event to see if the new technology will be beneficial for them. Devan Kovarek, who works for Engineering Design Services, said robots like "Spot" have the potential to transform the industry.

“I think, at least the way we do work with all our new technology," Kovarek said. "I think this is very viable and autonomous inspections and things like that—data capture—are to me it’s the future.”

MFE Inspection Solutions is a Houston based company that trains clients on new technology. "Spot" allows companies to perform tasks that are either too dangerous or low-priority--a big reason why they are are willing to spend $74,500 for it.

“The main thing is to keep humans out of hazardous areas, right.," Acrbi said. "Why climb scaffolding or build scaffolding if we have drones. We get inside a confined space when we have tools to fly inside of confined space. Why repetitively go into harms way when we have robots and sensors that can deal with those areas.”

Some clients use "Spot" for entertainment, with programmed dances built into the movements. If using the remote, it is easy to use even without formal training.

“I did drive it and I was surprised how user-friendly it is to drive this thing," Kovarek said. "You can just, I mean, anyone can grab the controller, pick it up and drive it.”

Local companies are talking with MFE about adding "Spot" to their equipment and they could soon be arriving in the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.