Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting

The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony.

Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.

Executive Director of downtown management district, Alyssa Barrera Mason spoke with 3NEWS and described how much this event means to the community year after year. "This is such an important time for our community and creating opportunities for people to come down and make memories with their families that's what downtown is all about and community is all about." She explained.

The Christmas tree is expected to stay lit through the first week of January.

If you didn't make it tonight, you still have plenty of time to make new memories for the holidays.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.